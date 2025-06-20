KASU News: City council backs bond plan, Arkansas ballot measure resubmitted for review

City leaders approve funding for new Jonesboro projects, updates on two missing Northeast Arkansas girls, Arkansas school voucher funding, a protest over federal budget cuts, and the Memphis Grizzlies trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.

00:30 – Jonesboro council approves nearly $18 million bond for city improvements

The Jonesboro City Council votes to borrow $17,595,000 for street upgrades, park trails, and a new E-911 dispatch center. Mayor Copenhaver says it won’t raise taxes but some council members question financial planning.

02:13 – Ballot proposal seeks to protect Arkansas’ direct democracy rights

A coalition resubmits a proposed constitutional amendment to safeguard the state’s citizen-led ballot measure process after two prior rejections by the Attorney General.

02:47 – $90 million approved for Arkansas school voucher program

Lawmakers allocate restricted reserve funds to expand the Education Freedom Account Program, which uses taxpayer dollars to support private, religious, or homeschool education statewide.

03:16 – Little Rock protest calls for Senators to block federal budget cuts

Arkansas Community Organization members rally against proposed cuts to Medicaid and other health programs, urging Senators to vote no on the federal budget reconciliation bill.

05:23 – New attorney hired for Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice

Chief Justice Karen Baker hires Jeff Rosenweig amid a lawsuit claiming she entered a state office without permission and attempted to dismiss staff.

05:50 – Pretrial hearing canceled in Fordyce grocery store shooting case

A hearing for Travis Posey, accused of killing four people at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce, is canceled. His trial remains set for August.

06:14 – Search scaled back for missing Jonesboro girl in Florida

Authorities reduce search operations for 10-year-old Trinity Eslinger, missing since June 12 while swimming in Destin, Florida. A GoFundMe for her family has raised over $70,000.

07:01 – Remains confirmed as missing Greene County woman

The Arkansas Crime Lab confirms remains found near Lake Ashbaugh belong to Jessica Page Kemp, who had been missing since May. The investigation continues.

07:22 – Tennessee Supreme Court rules on Pervis Payne sentencing

The court finds a Memphis judge lacked jurisdiction to modify Payne’s sentences for a 1987 double murder. The ruling affects Payne’s parole eligibility timeline.

08:02 – NAACP, environmental group plan lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI

Groups accuse xAI of violating the Clean Air Act by running gas turbines for a Memphis supercomputer near Black communities. xAI says it’s investing in pollution control and local jobs.

08:53 – Orlando Magic acquire Desmond Bane in trade with Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies trade Desmond Bane to Orlando for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four first-round picks spread through 2030.