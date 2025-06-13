KASU News: SNAP soda ban approved, art exhibits announced, more headlines

Governor Sanders hears from Northeast Arkansas farmers and celebrates federal approval for changes to Arkansas’s SNAP program. Also in the news: a legal battle over direct democracy restrictions, tort reform’s impact on the trucking industry, and the resignation of UAMS’s chancellor.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Governor Sanders meets with Arkansas farmers

Governor Sanders and Sen. Blake Johnson hosted a roundtable in Paragould to hear from farmers and discuss industry needs. Sanders announced a levee inventory initiative to help mitigate flood-related losses.

01:49 – USDA approves Arkansas’s SNAP changes

The USDA approved Arkansas’s request to remove soda and candy from SNAP eligibility and shift SNAP-Ed oversight to the state education department. A second request to allow rotisserie chicken is pending.

02:32 – Lawsuit challenges ballot initiative restrictions

Advocates are suing to block new state laws that make it harder to place citizen initiatives on the ballot. Attorney Emma Sharkey says the laws infringe on First Amendment rights. Only one proposed amendment has been approved by the attorney general so far.

05:02 – Trucking industry reacts to new tort reform laws

Arkansas lawmakers passed a law capping compensation in civil suits. The Arkansas Trucking Association supports the change, but critics say it may hurt victims. Lawmakers also increased penalties for cargo theft, which industry leaders say is becoming more sophisticated.

06:58 – UAMS chancellor steps down

Dr. Cam Patterson announced he is stepping down as UAMS chancellor for personal and medical reasons. He will return to a faculty position in cardiology.

07:26 – High-speed chase suspect faces multiple charges

Vernon Curtis of Little Rock was arrested in Craighead County following a high-speed chase. He faces charges including terrorist threatening and fleeing.

08:05 – Bradbury Art Museum announces new summer exhibitions

Jonesboro’s Bradbury Art Museum will host "Gathering: At the Kitchen Table," plus two solo exhibitions, opening June 28. Admission is free, and shows run through July 30.