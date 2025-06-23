KASU News: Rick Faris Band brings high-energy bluegrass to Paragould tonight

Today’s top stories from KASU News include reactions from Arkansas lawmakers on the U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, an agriculture group warning of farm funding cuts, a legal battle over displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools, and the latest on disputes within Arkansas’s corrections board. Plus, bluegrass artist Rick Faris performs tonight in Paragould, and Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy wins college baseball’s top honor.

00:00 — Introduction

00:30 — Arkansas lawmakers react to U.S. strikes on Iran

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford and Sen. Tom Cotton support the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, while other lawmakers question the President’s authority.

02:11 — National agriculture group warns of funding cuts

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition says proposed federal bills could hurt Missouri farmers and rural communities by cutting key programs.

04:01 — Lawsuit challenges Arkansas’s Ten Commandments law

A new law requires public buildings and schools to display the Ten Commandments. The ACLU says it violates the First Amendment and cites past Supreme Court precedent.

05:49 — Attorney General disputes corrections board legal spending

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin asks a judge to stop the State Prison Board from hiring a private attorney in an ongoing governance dispute.

06:17 — New rule changes oversight of liquid animal waste permits

An Arkansas legislative panel shifts permit authority to the Department of Agriculture and reduces public notification requirements for new CAFO permits.

06:57 — Former Tennessee Senator Frank Niceley dies at 78

Frank Niceley, a former Republican state senator from Tennessee, has died of a suspected heart attack on his farm.

07:19 — Rick Faris Band performs at KASU’s Bluegrass Monday

Award-winning bluegrass musician Rick Faris brings his band to Paragould’s Collins Theater tonight. Tickets are $10, with free admission for those 18 and under.

08:28 — Arkansas’s Wehiwa Aloy wins Golden Spikes Award

Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy is named the nation’s top amateur baseball player, becoming the third Arkansas player to receive the Golden Spikes Award.