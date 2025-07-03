KASU News: Arkansas defends Ten Commandments display law in federal court

Arkansas defends its Ten Commandments display law in court, a mayor faces removal over unpaid taxes, and a new midwife training program aims to improve maternal health. Plus, roadway safety agencies issue holiday travel warnings and abortion access data shows unexpected trends.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas responds to Ten Commandments display lawsuit

The state argues that no signs have been posted yet under Act 573, which mandates displays in public buildings and schools. ACLU says the law violates the First Amendment.

01:15 – Woolridge to challenge Johnson in State Senate race

Rep. Jeremy Woolridge announces a 2026 run for Senate District 21, currently held by Sen. Blake Johnson.

01:46 – FEMA assistance deadline nears for March storm victims

Residents in eight Arkansas counties have until July 14 to apply for federal disaster assistance related to March 14–15 storms.

02:24 – Judge orders Helena-West Helena mayor's removal from office

A judge orders Mayor Christopher Franklin’s removal for not paying income taxes. Franklin claims racial discrimination by local officials.

02:58 – Reports show increase in abortion access for Arkansans

Despite a near-total ban, over 5,600 Arkansans obtained abortions in 2024, many via mail or travel to shield-law states like Illinois and Kansas.

03:43 – Gov. Sanders applauds defeat of federal AI regulation pause

A proposed 10-year ban on state AI regulations is removed from a federal package. Sanders calls it “a monumental win.”

04:28 – Little Rock School Board contracts firm to redraw zones

Due to falling enrollment, the district will reduce board seats from nine to seven. Citygate will lead the redistricting process.

05:33 – UAMS Northwest launching nurse midwife program

A new training program aims to boost maternal care access in rural Arkansas. It will begin accepting students in fall 2026.

06:56 – Trump nominates Mitch Graves to TVA board

Former President Trump nominates several individuals to the TVA board, which currently lacks a quorum.

07:27 – Arkansas officials issue July 4 travel safety reminders

State Police emphasize the “Slow Down, Move Over” law. Over 3,700 DWI arrests were made in the past year.

08:39 – MLB: Pirates sweep Cardinals, extend win streak

Pittsburgh defeats St. Louis 5–0, capping a six-game winning streak and extending their scoreless inning streak to 31.

