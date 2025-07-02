KASU News: Arkansas internet law for minors faces legal challenge

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, July 2, 2025, include a legal challenge to Arkansas’ internet safety law for children, a mayor’s civil rights complaint in Helena-West Helena, and a multi-million dollar opioid settlement. Arkansas will spend $50,000 to test water access for a new prison, and U.S. Rep. French Hill weighs in on airstrikes and Federal Reserve policy. Plus, Fred Love launches a campaign for governor and state police remind drivers to follow Arkansas’s move over law.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas child internet protection law challenged in court

A new lawsuit challenges Arkansas’ law requiring age verification and limiting compulsive content for minors. Critics raise First Amendment concerns.

01:55 – State to drill wells for proposed prison site in Franklin County

Arkansas will spend $50K on water availability testing near Charleston, as concerns grow over resources at a proposed 3,000-bed prison site.

02:23 – Arkansas to receive $44.5M in Purdue Pharma settlement

Arkansas will get yearly installments through 2040 to fund opioid recovery programs as part of a national settlement with Purdue Pharma.

02:52 – Helena-West Helena mayor files civil rights complaint

Mayor Christopher Franklin alleges racial bias by a judge and prosecutor after his recent arrest over unpaid taxes.

04:17 – Fred Love enters race for Arkansas governor

State Sen. Fred Love announces a Democratic bid for governor, citing lack of representation and concerns over the LEARNS Act.

05:42 – Candidate exits race for Commissioner of State Lands

Lance Restum drops out and backs Secretary of State Cole Jester for the Republican nomination.

06:09 – French Hill comments on airstrikes and Federal Reserve policy

Rep. French Hill supports the Trump administration's approach to Iran and discusses the Federal Reserve’s focus on inflation and market expectations.

08:20 – State police issue reminder on Arkansas’s move over law

Motorists must move over or slow down for flashing lights or face penalties, including fines, jail time, or license suspension.