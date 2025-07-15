KASU News: Most Arkansas rural hospitals at risk of closure, report finds

Rural hospitals in Arkansas face widespread risk of closure, according to a new report highlighting increasing financial strain. Meanwhile, students showed slight gains on the state’s standardized test, and lawmakers grilled Helena-West Helena officials over city finances. Also, a fired Little Rock police officer could lose certification, and Walmart’s Lisa Perry steps into an energy leadership role. Those stories and more on this edition of KASU News.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Most Arkansas rural hospitals face risk of closure

A report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says only 17 of Arkansas's rural hospitals are not at risk of closure within the next several years.

01:12 – Arkansas students show slight gains on ATLAS exam

About 35% of students tested proficient or better in English and math, with science scores showing greater improvement in year two of the new test.

01:49 – Senate strikes AI regulation ban from federal bill

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin supports a Senate decision allowing states to regulate artificial intelligence. Two new Arkansas laws address AI-generated content.

03:03 – Helena-West Helena questioned over financial management

City leaders testified about debt and leadership issues following the removal of Mayor Christopher Franklin, who faces tax-related charges.

05:03 – Little Rock officer faces decertification

LRPD seeks to revoke certification of Kriston Watson, a former sergeant fired for misleading conduct during her time on the force.

05:44 – Walmart exec named chair of Arkansas energy group

Lisa Perry, a senior leader at Walmart, is now board chair of the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, aiming to address the state’s evolving energy needs.

06:21 – New executive director for Arkansas Community Colleges

Collin Callaway is officially named to lead the nonprofit representing all of Arkansas’s public community and technical colleges.

06:43 – Grizzlies finalize contract with Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis locks in Jackson through the 2029-30 NBA season with a $240 million deal after clearing cap space through a buyout.

