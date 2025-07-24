KASU News: Judge considers Ten Commandments law, tick bite ER visits rise

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a legal challenge to Arkansas’s law requiring the Ten Commandments in public classrooms, an uptick in tick-related hospital visits, and the Cave City Watermelon Festival returning after a deadly tornado. Other stories cover a major settlement by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, new federal records on the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination, Tennessee facing cuts to safety net programs, and the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation preparing for its debut tournament in Northwest Arkansas.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Legal challenge over Arkansas Ten Commandments law

A federal judge hears arguments on whether to block the state’s new requirement for posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms. The law faces opposition from families citing First Amendment concerns.

01:24 – Teacher Retirement System settles investment lawsuit

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System approves a $47.5 million settlement with Olaplex Holdings, following allegations of misleading statements and millions in investment losses.

01:55 – New records released in MLK Jr. assassination

Federal officials release new records on the Martin Luther King Jr. assassination, following earlier disclosures related to the Kennedy family.

02:19 – Tennessee faces safety net program cuts

Tennessee’s Medicaid and SNAP programs are facing significant cuts after passage of a federal budget bill. Advocates warn of major disruptions to benefits for thousands of families.

03:32 – Rise in tick-borne illnesses and ER visits in Arkansas

CDC data shows emergency room visits for tick bites are up this year in Arkansas. The state health department also notes an increase in Lyme disease and other tick-related illnesses.

04:45 – Cave City Watermelon Festival returns after tornado

The Cave City Watermelon Festival marks its 45th year, bringing together the community after the town’s recovery from a deadly EF-3 tornado. The event includes live music, food, and performances. Details at cavecitywatermelonfestival.com

05:52 – Marshall Islands Soccer Federation set for debut

The Marshall Islands Soccer Federation men’s team will make its tournament debut in Northwest Arkansas, drawing players from around the world. The effort aims to grow soccer among Marshallese youth in the US and abroad.