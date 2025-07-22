KASU News: Final day for Arkansas storm victims to apply for federal disaster aid

Today’s headlines on KASU News cover the final day for Northeast Arkansas storm victims to apply for federal disaster aid, a guilty plea in a 2024 mass shooting at a Fordyce grocery store, and a former Missouri congressman taking the helm at the IRS. Additional stories include new research on WIC participation rates in Arkansas, a rise in farm bankruptcies, Little Rock’s change in international city partnerships, an update on a Tennessee death row case, and a Cardinals victory over the Rockies.

Time Markers and Segment Guide

00:00 – Intro

00:23 – Federal disaster aid deadline for April storms Today is the last day for Northeast Arkansas residents affected by April’s storms to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Eligible counties include Clay, Craighead, Fulton, Greene, Jackson, Randolph, and Sharp. Details on application options and available aid are provided. Full instructions are available at KASU.org and disasterassistance.gov.

01:44 – Fordyce grocery store mass shooting plea Travis Posey has pleaded guilty to charges from the 2024 Mad Butcher Grocery Store shooting in Fordyce. Sentencing is set for August 4.

02:12 – Arkansas WIC participation rates A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences study highlights low participation in the WIC program among eligible Arkansans. Professor Claire Brown discusses program limitations and participation rates for children and postpartum women. More information at healthy.arkansas.gov.

03:54 – Farm bankruptcies rise in Arkansas Farm bankruptcies in Arkansas increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year. Economist Ryan Loy cites rising input costs and declining commodity prices as contributing factors. Most filings are under Chapter 12, allowing farmers to repay debt over time.

05:34 – Little Rock changes relationship with Chinese sister city Little Rock is adjusting its relationship with Changchun, China, following a new Arkansas law prohibiting official sister city ties with Chinese cities. The relationship will continue as a “friendship city.”

05:54 – Billy Long sworn in as IRS commissioner Former Missouri congressman Billy Long was ceremonially sworn in as IRS commissioner after Senate confirmation. Long has pledged to improve workplace culture at the agency.

06:36 – Tennessee death row case and heart device order A Tennessee judge has ordered state officials to disable a death row inmate’s heart implant ahead of execution. Attorneys for the inmate and the state debated whether the device could cause pain during the scheduled lethal injection.

07:05 – Cardinals beat Rockies Wilson Contreras led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals ended a three-game losing streak, with notable performances from Mason Winn, Michael McGreevy, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Arenado.