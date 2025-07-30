KASU News: Arkansas groups seek to strengthen direct democracy with new ballot efforts

Today’s episode features Arkansas organizations launching new efforts to protect direct democracy, new data on caregiving in the state, a Northwest Arkansas shelter’s call for foster families, and a look at mixed reactions to a new federal private school scholarship law. Additional coverage includes a local protest on federal immigration policy, new funding for a welding lab at Black River Technical College, and the construction of a new flagship store for Sissy’s Log Cabin in Little Rock.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Efforts to Protect Direct Democracy in Arkansas

Arkansas nonprofits receive approval to collect signatures for constitutional amendments protecting the ballot initiative process, as groups continue legal challenges against signature-gathering restrictions.

01:49 – Caregiving on the Rise in Arkansas

A new report finds over 63 million Americans serve as caregivers, with more than 500,000 Arkansans age 65 and older. The segment covers policy recommendations and the challenges facing family caregivers in the state.

03:12 – Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter Seeks Foster Families

Leaders at the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter highlight the ongoing need for foster families statewide and stress the importance of placing children in family settings. Details on foster care resources are available through the Department of Human Services website.

04:36 – Debate Over Federal K-12 Scholarship Tax Credit Law

Education advocates react to the Educational Choice for Children Act, which offers tax credits for donations to private school scholarship funds. Supporters call it a win for school choice, while critics warn of its potential impact on public schools and low-income families.

07:12 – Protest Targets Federal Immigration Policy

Dozens protest federal immigration enforcement outside the El Salvador Consulate in Springdale, opposing the deportation of migrants to El Salvador under a Trump administration policy.

08:14 – New Welding Lab for Black River Technical College

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas receives a $300,000 Delta Regional Authority grant to build a robotics-based welding lab, expanding training opportunities for students and local workers.

08:58 – Sissy’s Log Cabin Begins Construction of New Little Rock Flagship

Arkansas-based Sissy’s Log Cabin starts work on a new 11,300-square-foot flagship jewelry store near its current Heights location in Little Rock, with plans to open in fall 2026.