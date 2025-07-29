KASU News: Police search for Devil’s Den State Park murder suspect, law blocked

Today’s headlines from KASU News include a search for the suspect in a deadly attack at Devil’s Den State Park, the ongoing legal fight over Arkansas’s blocked social media age verification law, and Arkansas policy groups raising concerns about federal spending cuts at a town hall meeting. Additional stories include new Medicaid work requirements, a Senate military funding bill led by Senator John Boozman, Entergy Arkansas’s plans for a new power plant in Jefferson County, and the St. Louis Cardinals’ latest win.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Deadly Attack at Devil’s Den State Park

Police are searching for the suspect in the killing of Clinton and Cristen Brink at Devil’s Den State Park. Authorities say the couple’s children were not harmed. State police have released a sketch of the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact them.

01:35 – Judge Blocks Arkansas Social Media Law

A federal judge has denied Arkansas’s request to reinstate its blocked law requiring age verification on social media. The judge ruled the law continues to unconstitutionally restrict free speech.

02:12 – Federal Spending Cuts and Arkansas Policy Groups Town Hall

At a town hall, Arkansas Citizens First Congress and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel discussed the impacts of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and concerns about cuts to environmental programs, immigration enforcement, and rural hospital funding. The full conversation is available on the Arkansas Public Policy Panel’s Facebook page.

06:07 – New Medicaid Work Requirements

Medicaid recipients will soon face new work requirements under a recently passed federal law. Arkansas is preparing to reinstate its own work requirement before the national deadline, which could impact coverage for thousands.

07:37 – Senate Military Funding Bill

U.S. Arkansas Senator John Boozman is focused on passing a bill providing about $133 billion for veterans and military services before the Senate’s August break.

08:19 – Entergy Plans New Power Plant in Jefferson County

Entergy Arkansas has announced plans for a 754-megawatt natural gas facility in Jefferson County, near the White Bluff plant that is scheduled to close by 2030.

08:43 – Cardinals Defeat Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andre Pallante allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings as the Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 7–1.