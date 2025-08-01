KASU News: Suspect faces charges in Devil’s Den State Park double homicide

A man faces murder charges after two people are killed at Devil’s Den State Park in northwest Arkansas. Arkansas’s governor plans an economic development trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Craighead County Corum Court is increasing support for rural fire protection, while a federal judge blocks a new state law targeting pharmacy benefit managers. Other headlines include an appeals court ruling on voter assistance at the polls, sentencing for a former Arkansas sheriff, and Philander Smith University’s new nursing degree program.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park

State police say Andrew James McGann faces two capital murder charges after the stabbing deaths of Clinton and Cristen Brink. Investigators credit the victims for saving their two daughters.

02:01 – Governor Sanders to visit Israel and UAE

Governor Sarah Sanders announces plans to visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates for meetings with government and business leaders.

02:32 – State crackdown on abortion pill providers

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin sends cease and desist letters to four companies accused of advertising or providing abortion medication to Arkansas residents, citing state law and deceptive trade practices.

04:19 – Judge blocks Arkansas pharmacy ownership law

A federal judge temporarily blocks a new Arkansas law banning pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies in the state, pending appeal.

05:34 – Arkansas voter assistance law back in effect

A federal appeals court allows Arkansas to enforce a law limiting how many voters a person can assist at the polls to six.

06:00 – Rural fire protection funding in Craighead County

The Craighead County Corum Court approves $30,000 in state grants and matching funds for the Brookland Fire Protection District and finalizes a new rate structure for the Lake City Fire Protection District.

06:43 – Former sheriff sentenced for misconduct

Former Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner receives a six-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to soliciting sex and misuse of a state criminal database.

07:12 – Tennessee court ruling on execution protocol

Tennessee’s Supreme Court rules that death row inmate Byron Black can be executed without deactivating his implanted defibrillator, clearing the way for his scheduled execution.

07:55 – Philander Smith University adds nursing degree

Philander Smith University in central Arkansas launches a new 124-credit-hour nursing program, admitting 50 students per year.

08:15 – NBA schedules games in Europe

The NBA announces regular season games in Berlin, London, Manchester, and Paris over the next three years, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic opening the series.