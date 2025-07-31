KASU News: Over 21,000 Arkansas students participate in workforce training

In this episode of KASU News, more than 21,000 Arkansas students take part in non-credit workforce training programs, and the Paragould City Council appoints a new city clerk while advancing a cost-saving emergency management plan. Plus, Arkansas shoppers prepare for the state's annual tax-free weekend. Other stories include new rules for state scholarships, an endangered silver alert in Southeast Missouri, a hospital in Nashville declining a request tied to a death row case, and major steel industry expansion in Mississippi County. We also recognize academic and teaching achievements from across the state and highlight consumer warnings on EBT card scams.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Workforce Training Report

A new report shows over 21,000 Arkansas students participated in non-credit workforce education and training last year, logging nearly 600,000 contact hours. Most participants were adults seeking new job skills, and improved data is expected to help guide future program funding.

00:56 – Changes to State Scholarships

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved changes to state scholarship and academic rules. New policies expand financial aid, update eligibility, and support teacher and workforce programs.

01:24 – Boosting Medical Residency Slots

U.S. Arkansas Senator John Boozman reintroduces a bill to increase the number of medical residency slots nationwide, with an emphasis on addressing healthcare shortages in rural states like Arkansas.

02:03 – Paragould City Council Update

The Paragould City Council appoints Kylie Reynolds as city clerk, consolidates emergency management and 911 services, and approves nearly $886,000 in federal grants for airport improvements. The council also considers new code enforcement actions.

03:33 – Double Homicide Arrest

A suspect is arrested in the murder of two people on a northwest Arkansas hiking trail. The victims' daughters escaped the attack, and law enforcement are credited for a swift arrest.

04:24 – Southeast Missouri Silver Alert

Authorities in Hayti issue an endangered silver alert for 69-year-old Andrew Page, who has dementia and was last seen leaving his home Monday afternoon. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office.

05:36 – Death Row Inmate’s Heart Device

A Nashville hospital declines Tennessee's request to deactivate a death row inmate’s heart device ahead of an execution. The matter is being appealed by the state.

06:06 – EBT Card Scam Warning

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin warns of a rise in EBT card scams using skimming devices, impersonation, and phishing. Cardholders are urged to check for tampering and monitor accounts for fraud.

06:39 – Steel Mill Expansion in Mississippi County

Hybar steel mill announces a major expansion near Osceola, expected to bring jobs and maintain the county’s status as a national leader in steel production.

07:10 – Arkansas Tax-Free Weekend

Arkansas’s annual tax-free weekend takes place Saturday and Sunday. Most school supplies, clothing items under $100, and select electronics are exempt from sales tax. For shoppers in Jonesboro, JET buses offer free rides to and from shopping locations along fixed routes. Full details are at the State Department of Finance and Administration website and kasu.org.

07:58 – A-State Grad Student Recognized

A graduate student in biological sciences at A-State wins top awards for research at two major scientific conferences for a poster presentation on amphibian communities in wetlands.

08:33 – Arkansas Teacher of the Year Semi-Finalists

Five educators from across the state are named semi-finalists for the 2026 Arkansas Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced in the fall.

