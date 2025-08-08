KASU News: Jonesboro council approves architect for crime center project

Jonesboro leaders take early steps toward a new crime center and expand free bus service for college students, while Arkansas election officials address alleged polling violations in Searcy County. St. Bernards Medical Care in Jonesboro receives national recognition for heart and stroke treatment. Plus, new developments in medical debt, organ donation laws, and a state pilot program targeting recidivism.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Jonesboro council approves architect for crime center and Winter Wonderland

City Council narrowly approves hiring an architectural firm to design a proposed E-911 Realtime Crime Center and plan renovations for the Winter Wonderland display. A separate resolution formalizes a deal with A-State for free city bus service.

02:17 – Election board holds hearings on 2024 polling violations

State election officials hear testimony about more than 10 alleged violations in Searcy County, which still uses hand-counted ballots.

03:43 – Arkansas law limits time to sue over medical debt

Consumers have three years before creditors can take unpaid medical bills to court, but new federal rulings could affect credit reporting.

05:27 – Judge blocks Arkansas organ donation law

A federal judge halts Act 861, which would allow others to alter a person’s organ donor status posthumously.

05:54 – State launches reentry pilot program

Governor Sarah Sanders backs a new initiative to support inmates nearing release and reduce recidivism rates.

06:28 – Tennessee man may face death penalty

Prosecutors say they will pursue capital punishment in a quadruple homicide case tied to an abandoned baby in Tiptonville.

07:08 – $10,000 reward offered in football player's death

Authorities in Tennessee continue investigating the shooting death of Corey Adams at a pool party in Cordova.

07:37 – St. Bernards earns national honors for stroke care

The Jonesboro hospital receives Gold Plus and Gold awards from the American Heart Association.

07:55 – Amplify Fest returns to Saline County

Organizers expect 70,000 attendees for what’s billed as the nation’s largest free Christian music festival, amid high heat alerts.

08:24 – Bhatia shines at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Akshay Bhatia finishes strong with an eagle and back-to-back birdies during PGA Tour play in Memphis.