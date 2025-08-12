KASU News: Prison oversight questioned, Franklin County hearing, hospitals add safety toolkit

Arkansas lawmakers question corrections leaders after a convicted murderer escaped from the North Central Unit; legislators plan a public hearing on a proposed Franklin County prison; and a nonprofit opens a new school serving Arkansas students with developmental disabilities. Also in this episode: a federal order on Muslim inmate accommodations, a court administrator’s national appointment, the death of former higher-ed leader Lu Hardin, a postpartum hemorrhage toolkit rolling out in Arkansas hospitals, Tennessee’s 2026 governor’s race field, a change at the IRS, Arkansas’s mobile ID expansion at TSA checkpoints, an Easterseals school opening, and MLB scores.

00:30 - Lawmakers grill corrections officials after May prison escape

Lawmakers questioned corrections leaders about the May escape of Grant Hardin from the North Central Unit; two employees were fired and policy changes are under review.

01:39 - Legislature plans hearing on proposed Franklin County prison

Lawmakers will take public comment on a potential new state prison; more than 1,200 residents signed a petition over infrastructure, environmental impact and costs that could top $1 billion.

02:07 - Judge orders accommodations for Muslim inmates’ Friday prayers

A federal judge ordered Arkansas prison officials to separate Muslim inmates from others during Friday prayer services; the case stems from a 2019 lawsuit.

02:30 - Arkansas courts administrator named to national board

Marty Sullivan of the Administrative Office of the Courts is appointed to the Conference of State Court Administrators’ board for a three-year term.

03:02 - Former lawmaker and higher-ed leader Lu Hardin dies at 73

The former state senator, ADHE director and UCA president died Monday; his career included a later federal plea over illegal bonuses at UCA.

04:07 - Hospitals adopt toolkit to prevent postpartum hemorrhage

The American Hospital Association and Epic launch a toolkit used in Arkansas to help clinicians anticipate and respond to severe postpartum hemorrhage; clinicians say even one saved life is worth the effort.

05:39 - Blackburn enters Tennessee’s 2026 governor’s race

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn joins a growing Republican field; Democrats include Memphis City Council member Jerri Green and Memphis advocate Carnita Atwater ahead of the Aug. 6, 2026 primary.

06:11 - White House removes IRS commissioner; Long nominated for ambassadorship

President Donald Trump dismisses IRS Commissioner Billy Long less than two months after Senate confirmation; the Treasury secretary is now acting commissioner as Long is nominated for ambassador to Iceland.

06:47 - Arkansas Mobile ID now accepted at more TSA checkpoints

State officials say more than 30,000 Arkansans use the free mobile ID app, now accepted at over 260 airports; Arkansans should keep physical licenses for now as wallet integrations roll out.

07:20 - Easterseals Arkansas opens K–12 Academy in West Little Rock

The new facility will serve up to 220 students with sensory-friendly rooms, medical supports and spaces for daily living skills; partially funded with $6.5 million from the state.

08:14 - MLB: Cardinals edge Rockies 3–2

Brenda Donovan hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth; Miles Mikolas didn’t give up a hit through five and a third innings as Colorado dropped its eighth straight.