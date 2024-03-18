KASU News: Arkansas Faces Education Reforms, Eclipse Preparations and Legal Changes
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics including the possible education policy changes in Arkansas, the state's preparedness for the expected influx of tourists for the solar eclipse, changes to driver's license policies affecting non-binary and intersex residents, and the Compact of Free Association agreement benefiting Marshallese immigrants.
Other news includes a temporary road closure in Jonesboro for bypass construction, new details on a deadly mass shooting, a Freedom of Information Act violation in Hoxie, a Little Rock police officer charged with unauthorized database access, the controversy over a Tennessee bill potentially undoing police reforms, and sports updates including the A-State Red Wolves' postseason basketball tournament appearance and the Oklahoma City's victory in a basketball game.
On this episode:
00:30 Education Reform Initiative in Arkansas
01:24 Arkansas Prepares for Solar Eclipse Tourist Influx
02:20 Changes to Arkansas Driver's License Policy
03:09 Marshallese Immigrants' Status in the U.S.
04:07 Traffic Advisory: Jonesboro Road Closure
05:14 Details on the Jonesboro Mass Shooting
06:16 Freedom of Information Act Violation in Hoxie
07:03 Little Rock Police Officer Charged
07:36 Tyre Nichols' Parents Appeal to Tennessee Governor
08:16 A-State Red Wolves in Postseason Basketball
08:39 NBA Highlights: Oklahoma City's Victory