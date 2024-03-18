KASU News: Arkansas Faces Education Reforms, Eclipse Preparations and Legal Changes

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics including the possible education policy changes in Arkansas, the state's preparedness for the expected influx of tourists for the solar eclipse, changes to driver's license policies affecting non-binary and intersex residents, and the Compact of Free Association agreement benefiting Marshallese immigrants.

Other news includes a temporary road closure in Jonesboro for bypass construction, new details on a deadly mass shooting, a Freedom of Information Act violation in Hoxie, a Little Rock police officer charged with unauthorized database access, the controversy over a Tennessee bill potentially undoing police reforms, and sports updates including the A-State Red Wolves' postseason basketball tournament appearance and the Oklahoma City's victory in a basketball game.

On this episode:

00:30 Education Reform Initiative in Arkansas

01:24 Arkansas Prepares for Solar Eclipse Tourist Influx

02:20 Changes to Arkansas Driver's License Policy

03:09 Marshallese Immigrants' Status in the U.S.

04:07 Traffic Advisory: Jonesboro Road Closure

05:14 Details on the Jonesboro Mass Shooting

06:16 Freedom of Information Act Violation in Hoxie

07:03 Little Rock Police Officer Charged

07:36 Tyre Nichols' Parents Appeal to Tennessee Governor

08:16 A-State Red Wolves in Postseason Basketball

08:39 NBA Highlights: Oklahoma City's Victory

