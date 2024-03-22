KASU News: Jonesboro's Funding Success and Nationwide Cicada Phenomenon

Today's headlines from KASU News feature Jonesboro securing a $1 million federal grant for infrastructure. The grant, supported by U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, aims to enhance the industrial infrastructure in Jonesboro, including utility routing for technology park expansion and improvements to the Real Time Crime Center.

Also covered is the appointment of Rachel Anderson as Editor in Chief of a new Jonesboro news website, the controversy over a Netflix-prison show agreement signed by Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins, and the unexpected demise of Brian Malinowski, the executive director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, following a shootout.

Additional reports include a major tax and refund bill passed by the Tennessee Senate, former A-State basketball star Izzy Higginbottom's transfer to the University of Arkansas, and a statewide conference promoting tourism in Little Rock.

The rare simultaneous emergence of two cicada populations, not seen together in 221 years, is highlighted as a significant natural event, with predictions of a significant impact on local ecosystems.

On this episode

00:30 Jonesboro's Big Win: $1 Million Federal Grant for Infrastructure

01:14 Launching Jonesboro's Newest News Service: A Fresh Start

01:55 Tragic End: Little Rock Airport Director's Fatal Shootout

03:06 Controversy Unleashed: Netflix Prison Show Sparks Legal Debate

03:40 Tennessee's Controversial Tax and Refund Proposal

04:04 A New Chapter for Izzy Higginbottom

05:04 The Rare Cicada Emergence: A 221-Year Event

06:46 Spotlight on Southeast Tourism: Embracing Outdoor Adventures

