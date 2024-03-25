KASU News: Deadly Shootout, Congressional Moves, and Student Debt Relief in Arkansas
KASU News for Monday, March 25, 2024, covers various significant events, including a deadly shootout between federal agents and Brian Malinowski in Central Arkansas, linked to illegal gun sales.
Arkansas Congressman French Hill seeks a leadership role in the House Financial Services Committee, leveraging his extensive experience in finance. The federal budget's approval, avoiding a government shutdown, and a new initiative by the U.S. Department of Education to aid in student loan debt cancellation are also highlighted.
Additionally, stories include the guilty plea of a St. Louis Cardinals superfan involved in the U.S. Capitol riot, a record peanut harvest in Arkansas, and the formation of the Little Rock Food Commission to tackle food insecurity.
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees welcomes new member Scott Ford, and concerns about undisclosed political funding in the upcoming election are raised. A-State Red Wolves men's basketball team's latest game results are also featured.
On this Episode
00:30 Reporter Recounts Deadly Shootout with Brian Malinowski
01:30 Upcoming Political Moves and Financial Committee Chairmanship
02:26 Federal Budget Approval and Government Shutdown Avoidance
03:09 Capitol Riot: A Superfan's Guilty Plea
03:48 Arkansas's Record Peanut Harvest
04:19 Fighting Food Insecurity in Little Rock
05:13 Student Debt Relief Opportunity
06:33 New Appointment to University of Arkansas Board
06:58 2024 Election Cycle: The Surge of Dark Money
07:55 A-State Red Wolves' Narrow Victory