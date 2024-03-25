KASU News: Deadly Shootout, Congressional Moves, and Student Debt Relief in Arkansas

KASU News for Monday, March 25, 2024, covers various significant events, including a deadly shootout between federal agents and Brian Malinowski in Central Arkansas, linked to illegal gun sales.

Arkansas Congressman French Hill seeks a leadership role in the House Financial Services Committee, leveraging his extensive experience in finance. The federal budget's approval, avoiding a government shutdown, and a new initiative by the U.S. Department of Education to aid in student loan debt cancellation are also highlighted.

Additionally, stories include the guilty plea of a St. Louis Cardinals superfan involved in the U.S. Capitol riot, a record peanut harvest in Arkansas, and the formation of the Little Rock Food Commission to tackle food insecurity.

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees welcomes new member Scott Ford, and concerns about undisclosed political funding in the upcoming election are raised. A-State Red Wolves men's basketball team's latest game results are also featured.

On this Episode

00:30 Reporter Recounts Deadly Shootout with Brian Malinowski

01:30 Upcoming Political Moves and Financial Committee Chairmanship

02:26 Federal Budget Approval and Government Shutdown Avoidance

03:09 Capitol Riot: A Superfan's Guilty Plea

03:48 Arkansas's Record Peanut Harvest

04:19 Fighting Food Insecurity in Little Rock

05:13 Student Debt Relief Opportunity

06:33 New Appointment to University of Arkansas Board

06:58 2024 Election Cycle: The Surge of Dark Money

07:55 A-State Red Wolves' Narrow Victory

