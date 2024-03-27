KASU News: Missing Teens, Energy Policy, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a variety of important stories. One of two missing Arkansas teenagers has been found safe in Florida, while the search continues for another teen from Sebastian County.

In political news, Arkansas Republicans have announced that Ben Carson will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Reagan Rockefeller dinner. Congressman Bruce Westerman discussed energy policy with state lawmakers, emphasizing the long road ahead for achieving carbon-free energy and highlighting Arkansas's role in electric vehicle battery production due to its lithium deposits.

Furthermore, a former chief marshal in eastern Arkansas faces charges of felony perjury and theft related to gaming machine protection. A fatal shooting in Waldron has led to an arrest on a first-degree murder charge.

Also, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for an affordable housing project in Rogers, aiming to support households earning below 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Ending on sports news, the High Point Panthers defeated the A-State Red Wolves in the CBI Tournament Semifinals.

On this episode:

00:30 Energy Policy Discussion with Congressman Westerman

01:59 Update on Missing Arkansas Teenagers

02:45 Criminal Investigations and Arrests in Arkansas

03:56 Affordable Housing Initiatives in Rogers

05:19 Keynote Speaker for Arkansas Republican Dinner Revealed

05:41 Jonesboro Retail Center Sold for $11 Million

06:01 Sports Update: High Point Panthers vs. A-State Red Wolves

