Dozens are dead after tornadoes sweep through Kentucky and Missouri

Updated May 17, 2025 at 3:54 PM CDT

Powerful storms and tornadoes tore through several Midwestern and Southern states overnight Friday, leaving dozens of people dead and flattened buildings in their wake.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday afternoon in a post on X that the state's death toll had risen to 18 people. He is on the ground in London, Ky., in the southeastern part of the state, and this evening plans to address press and the public from the city, which was devastated by the storm.

Kristen Mosley, who lives in London, said her home was spared, but many neighbors were not so lucky. "Total devastation. I mean, trees ripped up, houses ripped apart," she said. "You can't really put it into words how tragic it is."

In Missouri, there are at least seven dead — five in the St. Louis area and two others in a more rural part of the state, south of the capital. At a press conference on Saturday morning, St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said over 30 people were injured, warning that the number could be higher.

Jeff Roberson / AP / AP A person walks past a large tree blocking a road after a severe storm moved through St. Louis on Friday.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer called the devastation "truly tremendous" and said an estimated 5,000 buildings were impacted. "The devastation is truly heartbreaking," she added.

Responders there are still searching homes and buildings for survivors, and officials are asking people to stay out of the impacted areas to allow crews to do their work. Officials have announced a curfew for Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to downed power lines and to protect property.

According to PowerOutage.us, the storms left nearly a half million customers without power in dozens of states from Missouri to Maryland.

Stan Ingold, with member station WEKU, contributed reporting.

