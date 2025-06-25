© 2025 KASU
New book explores the rise of 'The Gunfighters' in the late 19th century

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:25 AM CDT
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with journalist and author Bryan Burrough about his new book “The Gunfighters: How Texas Made the West Wild,” which looks at the culture that spawned gunfighting in post-Civil War America.

Book excerpt: ‘The Gunfighters’

By Bryan Burrough

Excerpted from “The Gunfighters” by Bryan Burrough. Copyright © 2025 by Bryan Burrough. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

