Federal funding for KASU is at risk. Learn what’s happening and how you can help » kasu.org/protect

Planet Money Live, August 2025

Published July 14, 2025 at 12:24 PM CDT
Planet Money will be live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 18, 2025.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Planet Money will be live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 18, 2025.

On Monday, August 18th, Planet Money will return to the Bell House in Brooklyn for a live recording of Planet Money Summer School!

Robert Smith and special guests host an evening of economic trivia, games, and a totally not-stressful night of politics, economics and solving the world's problems.

Tickets available here.

VIP tickets include early access to the house and a meet-and-greet with Planet Money staff.

  • VIP Early Entry: 6:30 pm
  • Doors: 7:00 pm
  • Show Time: 7:30 pm

See you in August!

