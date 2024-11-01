Sheer Mag: Tiny Desk Concert

At the Tiny Desk, we love to entertain unexpected requests from artists: American Football brought in a children’s choir ; Tyler, the Creator ’s team lit our “stage” for a nighttime performance . These can certainly make a performance stand out, but also extend the range of an artist’s creativity. So when Sheer Mag asked if we knew a bagpipe player in the D.C. area, we found Tim Carey , who also just so happened to have played the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985. If this bagpiper’s good enough for Roddy Piper, then he’s good enough for Sheer Mag.

Forged in punk and steeped in ‘70s hard rock, power-pop and disco, Sheer Mag has been a force for good in rock and roll for the past decade. The band doesn’t recreate or revive, but truly lives inside the blood, sweat and tears of this music — it’s fun and unpredictable, yet harmonious and homey. That’s why this Tiny Desk feels like a well-earned victory lap, featuring songs across the Philly band’s catalog, from its early 7-inch singles to its latest album, Playing Favorites. The riffs are timeless, the boogie is raucous, the guitar solos are sweaty and Tina Halladay’s voice is a soulful sneer that will set your heart aflame.

SET LIST

"Steel Sharpens Steel"

"Need to Feel Your Love"

"Nobody's Baby"

"Don't Come Lookin' "

"Fan the Flames"

MUSICIANS

Tina Halladay: vocals

Kyle Seely: guitar, vocals

Matt Palmer: guitar, vocals

Hart Seely: bass, vocals

Evan Campbell: drums

Tim Carey: bagpipes

