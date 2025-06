/ Music artist Nezza sings the national anthem prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)

Pop singer Vanessa Hernandez, professionally known as NEZZA, sang the official Spanish version of the U.S. national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game over the weekend, against the wishes of the Dodgers.

She joins host Asma Khalid to discuss her decision.

