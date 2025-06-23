© 2025 KASU
Research shows we replace half our friends every 7 years. Here's how to make new ones

Published June 23, 2025 at 10:52 AM CDT
A Gallup Poll last year found that one in five American adults reports feeling lonely every single day.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Danielle Bayard Jackson, relational health expert and author, for her tips and strategies on how to form friendships from scratch and why it’s completely normal to cycle through friends.

