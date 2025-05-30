Trump to celebrate U.S. Steel deal with Japan. And, what's next for DOGE

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump travels today to Pittsburgh to celebrate a partnership between United States Steel and the Japanese company Nippon Steel. Former President Joe Biden blocked the sale on national security grounds, and, as a presidential candidate, Trump also promised to block it. However, after Trump ordered a national security review of the proposed plan last month, the president announced he was on board last week. He stated it would add $14 billion to the U.S. economy and create at least 70,000 jobs.

Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The logo of Japan's largest steel manufacturer Nippon Steel corporation is seen in front of the company's head office in Tokyo on April 10.

🎧 Details regarding the deal have not been announced. NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First that almost everyone she spoke with during her reporting said to closely watch Trump's speech today to figure out what's actually in the deal. Nippon has made it clear from the start that it isn't going to make this kind of investment unless it is acquiring U.S. Steel and its assets. Gordon Johnson, CEO of GLJ Research, says the deal is clearly an acquisition and not a partnership. An analyst Keith spoke with says Trump is likely calling it a partnership to avoid appearing as if he is reversing his view on U.S. Steel remaining American.

Harvard University can continue enrolling international students after a judge issued a preliminary injunction yesterday. For now, the Trump administration's efforts to revoke the university's ability to enroll students on international visas have been halted. The federal judge, Allison D. Burroughs, voiced concerns that the government was attempting to prevent foreign students from enrolling despite her earlier order blocking the administration's planned actions. The White House told NPR that the Trump administration should decide if universities can issue student visas, not judges.

🎧 Ella Rickets, a first-year international Harvard student, tells NPR's Elissa Nadworny that she's hesitant to call this order a victory. Rickets says she doesn't feel 100% safe until the case is completely won. "I remain optimistic and hopeful, but this is very much just one step in a much, much larger process," Rickets said. More than 1 million international students are enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities and bring about $43 billion to the U.S. economy annually. University leaders are worried as international applications are down compared to last year.

Elon Musk is leaving his role as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency today after facing legal challenges, clashes with Cabinet members and little evidence to support claims of savings. He will join Trump at the White House for a final press conference, capping a 130-day tenure.

🎧 Politically, Musk has become an avatar for unpopular things DOGE and the second Trump administration have done, resulting in his taking a lot of heat, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Musk's other businesses have also suffered because of his split attention and unpopularity. Fowler says that even without Musk at the head of DOGE, it could continue to restructure the government with its data collection and its push to downsize the workforce and reshape who gets to work in the federal government.

Life advice

Namthip Muanthongthae / Getty Images / Getty Images Using sunscreen plays a key role in protecting skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

Each year in the U.S., about 84,000 people are diagnosed with and over 8,000 people die from melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Using sunscreen plays a vital role in protecting the skin. Choosing the right sunscreen is important, but avoiding common mistakes is even more crucial. Check out these dermatologist-approved tips to optimize your skin protection:

☀️ If you are concerned about chemical sunscreens, try mineral sunscreens made from zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which can physically block UV light.

☀️ There is no sunscreen that filters 100% of the sun's rays, so SPF 30 is sufficient. Instead of focusing on SPF, make sure to apply enough sunscreen. You need about the equivalent of a shot glass to cover both your body and face.

☀️ Reapply sunscreen every two hours to ensure full coverage, even if it has a higher SPF.

☀️ Cloudy days can still lead to sunburns as clouds only block about 20% of sunlight.

Here's what else you should avoid when protecting your skin.

Weekend picks

Murray Close/Lionsgate, Disney/Pixar, MUBI, Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures, Magnolia Pictures, Focus Features. / Clockwise left to right: Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) and a liquid supercomputer (voiced by Shirley Henderson) in the new Pixar movie Elio. Archie Madekwe and Théodore Pellerin in Lurker. David Corenswet as Superman. Danielle Deadwyler in 40 Acres. Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone and Margaret Qualley as Honey O'Donahue in Honey Don't!

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Hollywood's blockbuster season is upon us with everything from Jurassic World Rebirth to The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting the big screen. Here are 11 titles to watch out for.

📺 TV: Sarah Silverman's comedy special PostMortem was a cathartic release for her as she found a way to talk about her dad and stepmom's deaths. They died nine days apart in 2023.

📚 Books: Jessica Stanley's Consider Yourself Kissed tells the relatable tale of a woman who seems to have it together but feels like she's lost herself in the process. Here are four other books that were released this week.

🎵 Music: In a conversation with All Songs Considered, Sufjan Stevens, who has released the 10th anniversary edition of Carrie & Lowell, shares a complex view of the album he wrote about his mother after her death from cancer. Read about more of the best albums released today.

🎮 Gaming: Elden Ring: Nightreign has intense expeditions that demand tight three-player coordination and can be a joy for co-op fans, NPR's James Perkins Mastromarino says in his review.

❓ Quiz: I only got two questions wrong and learned that I know a lot more than I thought I did. I am passing off this same energy to you as you conquer this test. And, if you are not only feeling smarter than me, but smarter than a 13-year-old, try this spelling bee test.

3 things to know before you go

Owen Davies/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - MAY 18: Strike Out Snakebite (SOS) – a newly launched global initiative – unveils the 'snakeover' – a series of artworks highlighting the critical need for action against snakebite envenoming at the 78th World Health Assembly, Park Mon Repos on May 18, 2025 in Geneva. Featured artwork by Mr Finbar - The Cobra.

Eight giant snake statues popped up in Geneva as part of Strike Out Snakebite, a global initiative at the World Health Forum to raise awareness of a neglected health issue: snakebite envenoming. Harrison Ruffin Tyler, the last living grandson of the 10th U.S. president, John Tyler, died Sunday at the age of 96. A Swiss Alpine village was largely wiped out on Wednesday when a massive glacier, carrying rock and debris, detached and raced down the mountainside, obliterating everything in its way.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR