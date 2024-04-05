Connect to the Eclipse
KASU is keeping you connected to the Great Total Solar Eclipse. Tune in to live special coverage during Here and Now at 1 PM.
When Will It Be In Your Neck of The Woods?
Watch in Real Time
ASU TV Live Coverage
NPR Live Stream
Live Updates fron NPR
A NASA-backed program to launch research balloons is designed to study the atmosphere while training students.
The eclipse is fast approaching the U.S. Cities and states in the path of totality have issued emergency declarations to help manage traffic, and meteorologists are readying their final forecasts.
Never fear, we have some FOMO-friendly resources to help you enjoy totality, even if you're outside the path.
NPR asked listeners to share what they're doing for the eclipse. Here are some memorable answers, from the new parents planning a themed baby shower to the mayor waving tourists off his small city.
Rain, thunderstorms and gray skies over large swaths of the path of totality are threatening to block views on April 8. Here's how to make the most of the rare event.
Eclipses change the light around us, leading to unusual sights. Monday's solar eclipse also brings a chance to see crescent shapes in shadows and pinholes, as the moon moves in front of the sun.
Total solar eclipse chasers say that seeing the moon block out the sun, revealing the corona, is a life-changing experience. Kids, on the other hand, remember eating moon pies.
Experts say pets are unlikely to be impacted by the eclipse itself — but there are steps their humans should take to help them deal with the crowds, traffic and stress.
This tool from NASA allows you to get your exact window to see Monday's eclipse; all you need is your ZIP code.
Experts say you should gas up before you go, and plan to stay for a while afterward.