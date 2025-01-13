© 2025 KASU
A-State seeks nominees for Living Legends Awards celebrating community impact

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published January 13, 2025 at 10:39 AM CST
Arkansas State University
/
Facebook

Wednesday is the final day to submit a nomination for A-State's 7th Annual Living Legends Awards.

The Living Legend Awards, established in 2019, honors A-State alumni and others across Northeast Arkansas who have enriched the community, excelled in their fields, and inspired younger generations.

“We want you to be thoughtful and intentional about making nominations", said Ian Buchanan, Living Legends chair. "We are looking for those who have committed to this university and the community and state that it serves."

The honorees will be recognized during the Living Legends Award ceremony, which is a part of A-State's Black History Month events. Nominations for the award can be submitted through this form through Wed., Jan. 15.
