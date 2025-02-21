Living Legends Awards at A-State to celebrate seven honorees

JONESBORO — The seventh annual Living Legends Awards will be held at Arkansas State University to honor five new recipients as well as honor two individuals posthumously.

The ceremony, which will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Centennial Hall of Reng Student Union, honors those who have enriched the community, excelled at their fields, and inspired younger generations.

This year, honorees include the following:

Dr. Jenifer Rice-Mason retired from A-State in 2020 after serving more than 40 years where she led the department of Access and Accommodation Services.

Dr. Wilbert Gaines, an emeritus professor of physical education, was one of the first Black professors on campus. During his tenure he taught countless numbers of students and helped guide them to success through his work in the classroom and with campus organizations.

Shamal C. Carter, has spent his career working in the non-profit sector, volunteering in the community, and serving on various boards to benefit Jonesboro residents.

Dr. Nikesha Nesbitt is dean of the University College at A-State. She is part of several committees on campus and in the community.

Jervonne Newsome is an A-State graduate who remains the highest-ranked moot court competitor in university history. She works as a partner at a law firm in Dallas.

Legacy Awards will be presented to the families of two late members of the community:

Rennell Woods was an A-State graduate and a longtime member of the Jonesboro community. He was a licensed minister and received numerous accolades due to his giving nature.

Tierre Hamilton, a 2005 A-State graduate, was part of Kappa Alpha Psi where he provided metorship and support for others. He was known for volunteering and being an active member of the community.

"Selections are made by a committee and are based not on the quantity of nominations, but the quality of the submitted nominations. We deliberate on both the A-State influence and the impact the nominee has made on the community,” said Ian Buchanan, Living Legends committee chairman.

This event began in 2019. It is free and open to the public. Registration is requested so the committee can ensure the proper number of seats for attendees. Registration closes on Saturday, Feb. 15. Registration is available online.

“This event shines light on those who may not get it elsewhere. It also shows students that the impact they make can be legendary in the future. We believe this honor and distinction help recognize the work and footprints that are sometimes not noticed or given their proper due,” Buchanan added.

This event is held in conjunction with events at A-State for Black History Month. The Multicultural Center oversees the month of activities with the assistance of campus employees and student organizations.

The story Living Legends Awards to Honor Seven Individuals at Upcoming Ceremony appeared first on the Arkansas State University website..