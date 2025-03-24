New endowed scholarship established for future A-State veterinary students

A $30,000 donation from Arkansas State University alumni Alan and Terri Burns will establish the Burns-Maynard Veterinary Scholarship, a new endowed fund supporting future students in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Students from Greene and Craighead counties pursuing a veterinary degree at the university are eligible for the scholarship. According to university officials, the donation aims to provide financial assistance to students who may face challenges continuing their education without additional support.

Alan Burns, a 1993 zoology graduate originally from Greene County, and Terri Maynard-Burns, a 1988 elementary education graduate and native of Jonesboro, currently live in North Carolina. The couple said they have been exploring opportunities to give back to the university and their home region.

“With the new veterinary school rounding into shape at A-State, this was the perfect time and program for us to help get it started,” said Alan Burns.

The university is scheduled to open the College of Veterinary Medicine in fall 2026. The 59,000-square-foot facility will accommodate 120 students in its inaugural class. A-State broke ground on the facility on March 12.

Dr. Heidi Banse, dean of the A-State College of Veterinary Medicine, appreciated the donation.

“We are so grateful to the Burns family for their support of our future Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students,” said Banse.

Alan Burns has worked in pharmaceutical regulatory and executive roles for more than 30 years, while Terri Burns is a former educator with a background in student and family support.

For more information about the scholarship or other endowment opportunities, contact the A-State Office of Development at 870-972-3940 or email Development@AState.edu.