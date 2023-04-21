© 2023 KASU
Williams Baptist University approves $19.1 million budget for upcoming school year, prepares for large graduating class

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published April 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT
chapel_wideangle-6-scaled-2048x1024.jpg
Williams Baptist University

Williams Baptist University, a private Christian university located in Walnut Ridge, has recently announced the approval of its budget for the upcoming school year, which stands at $19.1 million. The new budget reflects a 4.5% increase from the current school year, according to university officials.

Williams Baptist President Dr. Stan Norman said the university has taken a conservative approach to the budget.

“This budget allows WBU to provide the academically outstanding, Christ-centered education it is known for, and it does so in a fiscally responsible manner," said Norman in a statement.

In addition to approving the budget, the university's Board of Trustees has also approved a slate of 135 graduates for the upcoming commencement exercises on May 6. The university officials have stated that this will be one of the largest graduating classes in the university's history.

