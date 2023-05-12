Black bear roaming through Jonesboro leaves the city

Jonesboro officials have confirmed that the black bear that caused a stir in the city has apparently left. The Jonesboro Sun reports that city officials said the bear was spotted making its way out of town in the morning on May 11 through an underbrush. The bear had been causing concern among residents and officials after it was first spotted at Craighead Forest Park on May 10.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, along with city officials, had been alerted to the bear's presence and had been tracking its movements throughout the week. The bear was reportedly seen at various locations in the city, including Home Depot and St. Bernards, as well as in North Jonesboro.