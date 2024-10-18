‘Inaction is not an option’ Mayor announces immediate plans for former Citizens Bank building

The City of Jonesboro has served all known entities associated with the former Citizens Bank building in Downtown Jonesboro a 7-day notice of emergency condemnation.

“Inaction is not an option when a major corridor is impacted,” Copenhaver said.

During the 7-day notice, this City will initiate environmental reviews and demolition plans for the abandoned structure at 100 W Washington.

The streets surrounding the building were shut down on Sept. 25 after a noticeable bulge on the side of the building was reported. Some roads have reopened, but a portion of Main St. remains closed.

“Multiple options were explored and no partial solution researched made North Delta Engineering or Nabholz Construction confident that the street could be reopened even after a significant financial investment of public funds,” City Engineer Craig Light said.

There are alternate traffic patterns for drivers to make a left-hand turn from Union Street onto Monroe Street, allowing for a left turn on Main Street.

“As mayor, it is my duty to take the information provided to me and make a decision based on the interest of the community. I believe the interest is bringing a final resolution to a downtown burden that has been a topic of discussion, concern, and frustration for 20 years,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

According to a press release, the City will provide a cost estimate. This estimate will be submitted to the City Council for funding authorization if the building owners have not addressed the issues within the seven-day notice.

A timeline for demolition has not been established. The City said an environmental review and a structural removal analysis will provide information to guide the project further.

“My hope has been that the building could be saved and redeveloped,” Copenhaver said. “Issues surrounding this structure have simply gone on for too long. It’s time for a resolution.”