© 2023 KASU
A-State Red Wolves - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Justice & Crime
KASU News Graphic 300x225.png
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Arkansas FBI warns tornado victims, donors about charity and disaster fraud

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
Hacker with smartphone typing on laptop in dark room.
Sora Shimazaki
/
Pexels
Hacker with smartphone typing on laptop in dark room.

As Arkansans shift into rebuilding their lives following a devastating tornado outbreak, many fall victim to scammers taking advantage of people's vulnerability and generosity.

Jessica Franklin is a spokesperson with the FBI Field Office in Little Rock. Franklin says that victims should be cautious of people posing as government officials.

"Any government official who is coming door to door should be able to provide you with a valid government form of identification," Franklin said, "and if they cannot provide that to you, that is a massive red flag."

As for charities, Franklin recommends asking if they can provide a tax ID as proof of their legitimacy. She says if anyone feels like they've been scammed, report it to the FBI and the local police.

If money was exchanged, report that to your bank. Fraud can be reported to the FBI by calling 501-221-9100 or online at ic3.gov.

Tags
Justice & Crime KASU's Morning EditionWynneSevere WeatherFBIScam
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor