Arkansas FBI warns tornado victims, donors about charity and disaster fraud

As Arkansans shift into rebuilding their lives following a devastating tornado outbreak, many fall victim to scammers taking advantage of people's vulnerability and generosity.

Jessica Franklin is a spokesperson with the FBI Field Office in Little Rock. Franklin says that victims should be cautious of people posing as government officials.

"Any government official who is coming door to door should be able to provide you with a valid government form of identification," Franklin said, "and if they cannot provide that to you, that is a massive red flag."

As for charities, Franklin recommends asking if they can provide a tax ID as proof of their legitimacy. She says if anyone feels like they've been scammed, report it to the FBI and the local police.

If money was exchanged, report that to your bank. Fraud can be reported to the FBI by calling 501-221-9100 or online at ic3.gov.