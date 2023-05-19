© 2023 KASU
Authorities investigate death of 60-year-old inmate at Craighead County Detention Center

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published May 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the recent death of a 60-year-old inmate at the Craighead County Detention Center. The inmate, identified as Timothy Wade Williams, was transported from the detention center to a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities said Williams later passed away at the hospital.

On May 12, Williams was arrested by the Jonesboro Police following a domestic disturbance and was facing multiple misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest, public intoxication, and third-degree battery.

The circumstances surrounding his death are now under investigation by the sheriff's office.

