Money & Economy
Arkansas unemployment rate drops to 3.0% in March

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
Cynthia Barnhill
/
KASU Graphic Design Intern

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Arkansas dropped to 3.0% in March, down two-tenths of a percent from February, according to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

The state also saw gains in its civilian labor force and non-farm payroll jobs during the same period. Arkansas' civilian labor force was up by 1,828 in March, while non-farm payroll grew by 4,700 to 1,350,900.

Among the industries that experienced the largest gains was Leisure and Hospitality, which added 2,500 jobs mainly in accommodation and food services. Another industry that saw gains was in Construction, which was up by 1,000 jobs, mostly related to seasonal hiring.

Compared to 2022, there were 10,118 additional employed individuals in Arkansas, and there were 31,300 more non-farm payroll jobs in the state compared to the previous year.

