Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

Jonesboro skating rink owners launch fundraising campaign for relocation

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT

In a bid to secure a new location for Jonesboro's only skating rink, the owners of Twilight Skating Rink, David and Tristan Veteto, have turned to the public for support.

First reported by our content partners KAIT, the Veteto family initiated a GoFundMe campaign on May 16, seeking financial assistance for their relocation efforts. This urgent appeal comes as the rink's property owners have granted them a six-month timeframe to vacate the current property on Phillips Drive.

David Veteto shed light on the situation, revealing the underlying motive behind the forced move. "Based on text messages she gave me and things she said, they could make more money unless I pay the full amount for this space," Veteto told KAIT. The exorbitant cost presented by the landlords makes it financially unfeasible for the skating rink to remain in the long run.

It appears that the property owners have alternative plans for the space, intending to transform it into retail facilities. Faced with this impending eviction, the father-and-son team behind Twilight Skating Rink is now aiming to raise more than $325,000 to cover the expenses associated with relocating the establishment.

KASU Newsroom
