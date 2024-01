I started working at A-State in April 2010. I started at the bottom as an Administrative Specialist 1 and worked my way up to an Administrative Analyst. Also, I have been taking classes to earn a degree while working here because of the employee discount.

I am a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant and also a member of Christian Motorcyclists Association.

My goal is to finish my degree and walk at graduation which will hopefully be in 2024.