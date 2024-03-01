© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

Primary elections and voter turnout with Grant Tennille

KUAF | By Matthew Moore,
KUAF
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST
Election day for the March primary is March 5th.
Election day for the March primary is March 5th.

We’re one week into early voting in the March primary, which also includes the elections for judicial elections such as the Supreme Court Chief Justice as well as district judges in some areas. Reporting shows that early voting turnout has been low so far, which is not surprising for a state that ranks dead last in voter turnout. Grant Tennille is the chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, and he told Ozarks At Large's Matthew Moore registering voters and turning those registered out to vote is something he talks about all the time.

Copyright 2024 KUAF. To see more, visit KUAF.

Tags
Politics KUAFElection 2024
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
KUAF
KUAF is an NPR Member Station and a content partner based at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville
See stories by KUAF