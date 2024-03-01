Primary elections and voter turnout with Grant Tennille

We’re one week into early voting in the March primary, which also includes the elections for judicial elections such as the Supreme Court Chief Justice as well as district judges in some areas. Reporting shows that early voting turnout has been low so far, which is not surprising for a state that ranks dead last in voter turnout. Grant Tennille is the chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, and he told Ozarks At Large's Matthew Moore registering voters and turning those registered out to vote is something he talks about all the time.

