L.J. Bryant announces bid for Jonesboro Mayor

Councilman L.J. Bryant announced his campaign for Jonesboro Mayor and his 10-Point Action Plan at IV Kings Coffee Wednesday morning.

Bryant represents Ward 5 Position 1 and has served on the city council for seven years.

Bryant told attendees that after consideration in 2020, he and his wife felt it wasn't a good time to run. Bryant said the additional 4 years of involvement has been a great learning experience and training for a larger role.

“The Jonesboro Area is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the state, but we are simply not keeping up with everyone else- we're going backward,” Bryant said in his speech.

Bryant said the City of Jonesboro has seen increases in crime, poverty, homelessness, panhandlers, and illegal drug use. He also said the police force isn't given the resources they need in dedicated positions like parks and downtown.

Bryant also unveiled his 10-point plan for how he intends to “turn Jonesboro around.”

“This plan is a combination of what we know needs to be done when confronting the facts facing our city,” Bryant said. “Throughout this campaign, I will be releasing numerous specific ideas on achieving this aggressive agenda.”

Bryant will be running against incumbent Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Jermey Terrell.

Harold Copenhaver

Copenhaver announced his re-election bid for a second term earlier this month.

Copenhaver was elected in 2020 after running against Andy Shatley and Thomas Elwood.

“I love this city, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I’m excited about what we’re going to do next,” Copenhaver said in his announcement. “In the coming weeks, I will lay out more goals and plans as we create the Jonesboro of tomorrow.”

Copenhaver in a release from his campaign also talked about how during his time as mayor the city’s police and fire departments have been expanded and are fully staffed.

In his campaign’s news release, Copenhaver said he will continue to invest in services and infrastructure.

Jermey Terrell

Jermey Terrell has also announced his candidacy. Terrell on hisofficial campaign website said he is“ a true Jonesboro native who’s seen our town through the eyes of a child, a worker, and now, a leader ready to serve.”

As Mayor Terrell said he would make Jonesboro a safer place.

Official Municipal office filings begin July 31st. The filing deadline is Aug. 7.

