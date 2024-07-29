© 2024 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
U.S Rep. Steve Womack approves of Israel prime minister's joint address to Congress

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:55 AM CDT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with staunchly pro-Israel Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., after delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP
/
via Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with staunchly pro-Israel Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., after delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his joint address to Congress, pleaded with lawmakers to continue to support Israel in its war with Gaza.

“America and Israel must stand together. When we stand together something really simple happens: We win, they lose,” Netanyahu said, who wore a yellow pin expressing solidarity with the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, according to the Associated Press.

Throughout the war, Congress has approved military aid to Israel multiple times. Over the past few months, support has started to waver among members of Congress, primarily Democrats, who are concerned with Israel’s military tactics, which have been criticized for attacking civilian areas.

In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, U.S Rep. Steve Womack, Republican of Rogers, applauded Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

“Circumstances are different today. They’ve [Israel] been attacked and innocent loss of life. It has created some divisions, not just here, but around the world. I thought he did a very good job of putting things in proper context,” Womack said.

In his speech to lawmakers, Netanyahu also said the U.S should continue to support Israel because Israel's war with Gaza is a proxy war with Iran for the U.S, according to the New York Times.

During Netanyahu's speech, there were demonstrations outside of the Capitol. Demonstrators have said they were protesting war crimes committed by Israel. Netanyahu has been issued a warrant for war crimes by the International Criminal Court [ICC], according to the ICC’s website. The United Kingdom planned on challenging the ICC’s warrant but dropped the challenge, according to the Associated Press.

