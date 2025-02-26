Lawmakers introduce bills to reduce influence of China in Arkansas

Arkansas lawmakers promoted legislation Wednesday to limit the influence of China in the state. The “Communist China Defense” legislative package consists of a set of bills to prevent “foreign adversaries” from buying land around critical infrastructure like military bases and farmland. At a press conference at the state Capitol Wednesday morning, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the legislation will take a hardline against the Chinese Community Party, falling in line with similar promises from President Donald Trump.

“The threat is real and the enemy is here,” Sanders said. “They’re targeting state governments, military bases, industrial sites, and every other facet of American society, and with President Trump back in the White House, I’m afraid they’re only going to try to undermine our country more. That’s why today we will take an even harder line against Chinese influence in the state of Arkansas.”

Sanders said the package includes six bills to expand prohibitions on Chinese Communist Party-linked companies and other foreign adversaries, including Russia. If passed, one piece of legislation would prevent the companies from leasing or owning property near critical infrastructure. Another bill would prevent the state from giving funding to colleges and universities with ties to the People's Republic of China, including Chinese cultural centers.

State Rep. Mindy McAlindon, R-Benton, is sponsoring two pieces of legislation in the package. She also gave remarks at the press conference saying she looks forward to the legislation becoming law.

“The two bills that I have will make sure that state agencies do not purchase promotional materials from China, and also will prohibit procurement of electric vehicles that are linked to forced labor,” McAlindon said.

“By putting transparency, accountability, and economic safety first, we are standing firm against foreign influence.”

The package also includes legislation sponsored by state Rep. Howard Beaty, R-Crossett, which he says would regulate the financial activities and affiliations of Chinese entities within Arkansas.

