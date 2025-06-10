Columbia reaches settlement over OBGYN doctor who abused patients for decades

Columbia University has agreed to a $750 million settlement with hundreds of former patients of a disgraced obstetrician and gynecologist who sexually abused them over two decades at the university’s hospital.

Laura Beil hosted the podcast “Exposed: Cover Up at Columbia University” about the abuse and the victims. She co-reported with ProPublica and Wondery to break the story, for which she won several awards.

Beil joins host Scott Tong with the latest news.

