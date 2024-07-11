© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missed CNN's Presidential Debate? Click here to catch up!
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Former Arkansas Congressman Tommy Robinson Dies at 82

KASU
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:06 AM CDT
Tommy Robinson, former Arkansas Congressman and Sheriff.
The Encyclopedia of Arkansas
Tommy Robinson, former Arkansas Congressman and Sheriff.

Former Arkansas Congressman and Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson died Wednesday night at the Forrest City Medical Center.

The coroner said Robinson, age 82, died of natural causes following a brief illness.

Robinson served four years as Pulaski County’s sheriff in Central Arkansas starting in 1980 according to The Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

He was involved in the 1983 trial and arrest of convicted murder Barry Lee Fairchild, in which Fairchild accused Robinson of forcing a confession out of him.

The next year, Robinson was elected as Arkansas' second Congressional district representative in central Arkansas.

He served two terms as a Democrat, then switched to the Republican party during his final third term.

After leaving Congress, he retired to his farm in Brinkley.
Tags
Regional News KASU's Morning Edition