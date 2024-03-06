Election Recap and Predictions: Brock and Brummett Discuss

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, for a post-election analysis.

They discuss the lack of surprises in the recent election, focusing specifically on the predictability of outcomes like Steve Womack's narrow win and the Chief Justice race's closeness among three candidates. The conversation highlights the Supreme Court Chief Justice race, where Karen Baker and Rhonda Wood emerged for a runoff, despite Karen Baker’s low-profile campaign.

The discussion also covers the unchanged nature of the legislature, with all incumbents winning reelection, and ends with speculation on the upcoming presidential election, hinting at a Trump vs. Biden rematch.

Throughout, Brummett shares his insights on voter behavior, the impact of partisan politics on election results, and the potential for new political topics to emerge.

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Discussion on Recent Election Results

01:16 Analysis of Supreme Court Chief Justice Race

04:27 Insights on Legislative Races

06:01 Reflections on Presidential Election

07:39 Closing Remarks and Future Predictions

