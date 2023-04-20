© 2023 KASU
Wynne Train Overpass - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Societal Issues
KASU News Graphic 300x225.png
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

KASU also suspends Twitter posts following 'State-Affiliated' label given to NPR

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT

NPR, the non-profit independent media organization, has announced that it will stop posting to Twitter after the social media company labeled them as "government-funded," and then "state-affiliated" media.

NPR had called the labels "misleading". Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, has expressed willingness to change the label to "publicly funded." However, many other member stations followed NPR's lead and has also stopped posting new content to the platform, including member station KASU in Jonesboro.

In an interview with KASU's Brandon Tabor, the station's general manager, Mark Smith, discussed why they decided to suspend Twitter posts. Smith explained that NPR is not funded or controlled by the government, and the labeling could create confusion among the public. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that another Arkansas NPR member station, KUAR, also had announced they were also suspending activity on Twitter.

Tags
Societal Issues KASU's Morning EditionNPRTwitterKASU
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor