KASU also suspends Twitter posts following 'State-Affiliated' label given to NPR

NPR, the non-profit independent media organization, has announced that it will stop posting to Twitter after the social media company labeled them as "government-funded," and then "state-affiliated" media.

NPR had called the labels "misleading". Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, has expressed willingness to change the label to "publicly funded." However, many other member stations followed NPR's lead and has also stopped posting new content to the platform, including member station KASU in Jonesboro.

In an interview with KASU's Brandon Tabor, the station's general manager, Mark Smith, discussed why they decided to suspend Twitter posts. Smith explained that NPR is not funded or controlled by the government, and the labeling could create confusion among the public. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that another Arkansas NPR member station, KUAR, also had announced they were also suspending activity on Twitter.

