LeBron James to be the U.S. male flag bearer at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS — LeBron James will be one of two American athletes to carry the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Monday.

The U.S. flag will be carried by two athletes, one man and one woman, as chosen by a vote of their fellow Olympic athletes. The female flag bearer will be announced Tuesday, the USOPC said.

James, 39, is a 20-time NBA All-Star and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader last year. In the Olympics, he has led Team USA to medals three times, two of them gold.

His first Olympic appearance came 20 years ago in Athens, when he was just 19 years old. That team won bronze — the only time that Team USA failed to win the gold medal since professional players were allowed to participate starting in 1992. After winning gold in 2008 and 2012, James skipped the Games in 2016 and 2021. Now, he has returned for what is likely to be his final Olympic appearance.

"We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” said Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC CEO. “Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport."

James was nominated to be a flag bearer by his teammate and fellow NBA All-Star Steph Curry. "We understand how much of an honor it is to be in that position, and I think Bron's entire career on and off the court speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor," Curry said in a video nomination.

Previous flag bearers have included women's basketball star Sue Bird, a five-time Olympic gold medalist; swimmer Michael Phelps, whose 28 Olympic medals remain the most ever won by a single athlete; and gymnast Simone Biles, who carried the flag at her first Olympic appearance in 2016 and hopes to add several more medals to her career total at this summer's Games.

This year's opening ceremony will see teams floating down the River Seine through the heart of Paris as fans line the bridges and banks of the river to watch. The ceremony is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Copyright 2024 NPR