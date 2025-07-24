© 2025 KASU
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71

By Andrew Limbong
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
Hulk Hogan between matches during WrestleMania in Los Angeles in 2005.
Chris Carlson
/
AP
Hulk Hogan between matches during WrestleMania in Los Angeles in 2005.

Hulk Hogan, one of the biggest stars of professional wrestling, has died. The police and fire departments in Clearwater, Florida, put out a statement stating they responded to a medical call for a cardiac arrest this morning. Hogan was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was 71 years old.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was one of the earliest stars of World Wrestling Entertainment and was the face of pro wrestling's boom in popularity during the 1980s.

In a post on X, the WWE called Hogan "one of pop culture's most recognizable figures," and credits him for helping the brand achieve global recognition.

He was so popular, there was a name for his era of popularity – Hulkamania. Hogan parlayed that stardom into movie roles, including a memorable appearance in Rocky III

More recently, Hogan was a figure of right-wing politics. During the 2024 Republican National Convention, he spoke on stage, tearing off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance shirt, saying, "Let Trumpamania run wild, brother."

Hogan also became a major figure in the media after the website Gawker published a portion of a sex tape of Hogan in 2012. Funded by billionaire Peter Thiel, Hogan sued parent company Gawker Media. Hogan won the lawsuit. A Florida jury awarded him $140 million, driving Gawker Media into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
