Jonesboro Economical Transportation Service Update

The Jonesboro Economical Transportation (JET) System has announced service plans amidst winter weather.

JET services will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Rides will be free upon request for anyone going to or from warming centers or the Salvation Army of Jonesboro.

Red, Blue and Green routes will operate with limited service. Routes could be adjusted due to road conditions, Some stops may be avoided, which could result in slower service times.

Officials recommend calling the JET office at (870) 935-5287 ahead of schedule.

Any changes or cancellations will be announced on The City of Jonesboro or JET's Facebook Page.

