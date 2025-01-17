Jonesboro City Council Scheduled to Vote on former Citizens Bank Building Demolition

The Jonesboro Public Safety Committee is set to discuss a resolution for the removal of a downtown building formerly known as Citizens Bank on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Center.

If approved, the resolution would hire Nabholz Construction to manage the building's removal and authorize up to $3.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the project.

If the Public Safety Committee approves the agreement and funding for demolition, Mayor Harold Copenhaver plans to request that the issue be walked onto the City Council meeting agenda, which follows at 5:30 p.m.

Pending regulatory approval, the demolition phase is anticipated to take 10 to 12 weeks to complete. If the project is approved, the city will post regular updates on the Jonesboro.org website as well as frequently asked questions and information regarding traffic patterns.

The Jonesboro City Council unanimously condemned the structure on December 17, 2024, after structural engineers determined it to be unsafe.

Due to the legal nature of this process, there will be no further comment before the council discussions.