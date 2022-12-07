© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vaccination Nation: Children and RSV

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST
Resident nurse Amy Grover checks the heart rate of a 3-year-old in the emergency room of the Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.
Resident nurse Amy Grover checks the heart rate of a 3-year-old in the emergency room of the Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

Hospitals around the country are straining to manage an influx of patients, many of whom are battling respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

RSV is a common seasonal infection among children and poses the greatest threat to newborns and those over 65.

While most RSV cases are mild, this year, the number of kids falling seriously ill is high.

The virus peaked in early November and data from the CDC shows that nationally, cases are trending downward. But in many states, cases are on the upswing, causing children’s hospitals to reach capacity.

Many experts warn that travel and gatherings this holiday season may lead to another surge in RSV cases, alongside increases in flu and COVID-19 cases.

We convene a panel to discuss the phenomenon and unpack the data on RSV.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Lauren Hamilton